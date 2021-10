HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect is behind bars after smoking marijuana in public which lead to the discovery of a rifle.

Police spotted a person in their parked car smoking in an area with various no loitering and no smoking signs.

After confronting the suspect at their vehicle, they noticed the rifle pictured in the photo in plain view and took the suspect into custody.

While smoking marijuana is legal, police noted that it is not when in a public space.