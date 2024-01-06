(KRON) – A 29-year-old Hayward resident was arrested for alleged theft on Dec. 29, the Colma Police Department announced on Friday.

Colma officers received an automated license plate reader notification in the area of Colma Boulevard and Junipero Serra Boulevard of a vehicle that was associated with a male suspect who committed numerous grand thefts at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business in the unit block of Colma Boulevard. Subsequently, the officer contacted the business’ loss prevention officer who confirmed the man was inside of the establishment. The loss prevention officer also verified the man was the same person who committed multiple thefts.

According to the police investigation, the suspect had stolen approximately $7,059.35 of merchandise from the business. Allegedly, the suspect is also responsible for similar grand thefts within San Mateo County.

The suspect left the establishment noticing the police were waiting for him and decided to attempt to flee, police said.

The San Bruno Police Department’s K-9 unit, the Daly City Police Department and the South San Francisco Police Department set up a perimeter in the area. The Daly City Police’s drone unit located the suspect hiding in bushes next to the business.

He attempted to flee again but was unsuccessful.

According to the police investigation, it was determined the suspect also has an out-of-county, felony no-bail warrant.

The 29-year-old Hayward resident was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for resisting a peace officer, grand theft, burglary, and for his felony, no-bail warrant.