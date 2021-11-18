Hayward school district votes to close two elementary schools

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco is in Hayward where the Board of of Education has decided to close Bowman and Strobridge Elementary Schools next year.

The decision was made because of budget shortfalls and declining enrollment.

Enrollment has declined by 25% over the past 20 years.

Hayward Unified School District is built to serve 24,000 students but enrollment is projected to drop to 18,000 over the next few years.

A transition plan will be implemented so that teachers can relocate and keep their jobs, and students can seamlessly transition.

The district also considered closing Glass Broke Elementary and Ochoa Middle, but have held off on that decision for now.