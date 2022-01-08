Hayward schools move to online learning amid COVID-19 spike

(KRON) – Students in Hayward will be learning from home for one week starting Monday.

The hope is for them to come back for in-person instruction on January 18th.

The decision comes after a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and employees.

Since returning from winter break, officials found more than 500 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school had to close 165 elementary classrooms, and it has impacted 615 secondary classrooms.

According to the school district, more than 100 school employees tested positive for COVID in the past few days.

On Friday alone 365 school employees were absent, and this has caused a staffing shortage.

Superintendent Matt Wayne says this remodel model will help better manage the situation.

Wayne says this upcoming school week, every classroom in the district will undergo deep cleaning and employees will be given N95 masks.

Families will have the option to send students to distanced hubs.

At this time, the locations of those hubs has not been announced yet.

Questions were raised whether one week is too short a break from in-person learning.

School board member Sara Prada voted no on the proposal.

She believes the district should go remote for a month.

This isn’t the last of this conversation.

The board is scheduled to meet again this upcoming Friday, and that’s when they’ll decide if they need to extend the remote learning timeline.