Hayward wants to turn vacant lot into 625-unit housing complex

HAYWARD (KRON) — In Hayward, the city wants to turn a vacant lot into a new housing complex with 625 units.

The overgrown and dusty spot used to be a quarry.

It is right off overlook avenue and has stunning bay views.

The 30 acre spot is known as Parcel 6 and the city wants this to be the Bay Area’s most sought-after new residential neighborhood.

“In the region there is obviously a crisis [and] not enough supply of housing,” said Deputy City Manager Jennifer Ott. “We are seeing rents and home prices going up in Hayward and we want to be part of the solution.”

Ott told KRON4 the city wants to see trails and public parks around a variety of townhomes and multifamily units that serve a range of income levels, including 500 beds for students.

The housing project is a half-mile from California State University, East Bay and one mile from downtown and BART.

To turn this into livable space, the city is ready to work with developers to quickly sell and develop the property.

So right now, it wants proposals, which are due at the end of January.

“We are seeking out a partner who wants to help us build that with their funds that they would build construct and we would have new residents here,” Ott said.

The goal is to have the project move in ready in five years.

