(KRON) — A deadly collision unfolded in Hayward Monday night and children were among the victims injured, police said.

A pickup truck and sedan crashed at 8:53 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Hesperian Boulevard.

Police said the pickup truck was driven by a 46-year-old Modesto man. The Hayward Police Department stated, “The man was cooperative and did not sustain injuries related to the collision.”

A family was inside the sedan, including a 39-year-old Hayward woman who suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two girls, ages 3 and 9, were riding in the sedan’s backseat. The girls suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, investigators said. The sedan was driven by a 36-year-old Hayward man, according to police.

The Hayward Police Department did not immediately release the crash victims’ names. Investigators did not say what caused the crash, nor which driver may have been at fault.

“This is an ongoing investigation and details will be released when they become available,” HPD wrote. Anyone who has information regarding this collision is encouraged to call police at 510-293-7066.

Monday’s crash was the city’s ninth fatal collision in 2023.