Hayward’s coronavirus testing center moves to Cal State East Bay

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The coronavirus testing in center has moved to Cal State East Bay effective Tuesday, March 14.

In a statement, city officials said the new location of the testing center at the college’s Parking Lot A on West Loop Road will provide more space for both people and traffic management, as well as improved accessibility for disabled visitors.

The testing center first opened at Hayward Fire Station No. 7 about three weeks ago.

Testing at the center is free and open to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and a fever over 100 degress.

Healthcare workers and first responders can make advance appointments for testing by calling the city’s COVID-19 information hotilne at 510-583-4949.

The testing center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the number of tests that can be processed for the day are used.

