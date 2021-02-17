Hazard pay approved for grocery workers in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – San Leandro is the latest Bay Area city to approve hazard pay for grocery store workers.

On Tuesday night, the city council voted to support the Retail Food Worker Hazard Pay Ordinance, which compensates employees a temporary wage increase of $5 an hour.

“For nearly one year, grocery store workers have endured a challenging work environment brought upon them by the pandemic,” noted Vice Mayor Victor Aguilar. “They have performed at a high level while providing food and essential supplies to our residents. As I stated last night, this action will mitigate grocery workers’ overexposure to the COVID-19 virus because they will not have to work two to three jobs during this time. The City Council took this action in recognition of their critical work.”

As long as Alameda County is out of the yellow tier or until most employees receive a vaccination, this ordinance will remain in effect.

City officials say about 19 businesses will be under these requirements and about 2,105 workers are eligible.

San Jose and Oakland have also mandated hazard pay for grocery workers.