SAN MATEO (KRON) – Police in San Mateo are asking residents to avoid the area of 1427 South B Street on Sunday morning due to a Hazmat situation.

The area of South B Street between 14th and 16th Avenue will be impacted for the next few hours, authorities say.

The San Mateo police and fire departments are currently on the scene.

Some roads are currently closed due to the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

