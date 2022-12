The North County Fire Authority logo, serving Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica, California. (North County Fire Authority via Bay City News)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials investigation in Pacifica, according to a tweet from the North County Fire Authority.

The investigation is in the 1100 block of Crespi Drive. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The North County Fire Authority serves Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica.

