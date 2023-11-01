ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County Fire’s hazmat team was at the scene of a Hobby Lobby in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon, Con Fire said. Three people were hospitalized due to the incident.

Just before 3 p.m., Con Fire received calls about a possible aerosol or vapor being released inside the store, which is located at 5849 Lone Tree Way.

A total of 69 employees and customers were inside the store, which was evacuated. The Antioch Police Department said a man deployed bear spray after being asked to leave.

Con Fire said it was unable to locate a canister, but it confirmed smelling something similar to bear or pepper spray.

Video from the scene shows multiple people being put on stretchers and into ambulances. Con Fire said they were hospitalized with symptoms such as eye/skin irritation or respiratory problems.

Crews are clearing the scene, and the store has been cleared to reopen, per Con Fire. The Antioch Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.