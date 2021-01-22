Hazmat team responds to ammonia spill in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is advising residents in the area of an ammonia spill to shelter-in-place.

Just after 4 p.m., the spill happened in the area of the 400 block of Eggo Way.

Officials say those who live in the area and ‘can smell gas odor in the air, please remain inside and shelter in place with windows and doors closed.’

SJFD's HAZMAT team is responding to a building on the 400 block of Eggo Way on reports of an amonia spill. Access to Eggo Way is closed at E. Julian and Wooster Ave. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 23, 2021

The hazmat team responded to the spill.

Eggo Way is closed at E. Julian and Wooster Avenue at this time.

Officials ask all to avoid the area.

Check back for updates as this is developing.