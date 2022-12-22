MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Health Hazmat Team responded to another flaring incident at the Martinez Refining Company Thursday night, Contra Costa County Health Services said on Twitter.

The county confirmed at 9:57 p.m. that the flaring had stopped — 27 minutes after the report was announced. County officials said data shows there is no imminent health risk to the community.

The refinery said that it experienced a “power dip,” which is responsible for the flaring. Refinery options are now stable and the cause of the electrical disruption is being investigated.

“We apologize for impacting some of our neighbors and thank our employees who safely responded,” the refinery said.

The flaring has become a pressing issue in Martinez after two flaring incidents since Thanksgiving.

The first incident happened the day after Thanksgiving when spent catalyst waste in the form of dust was released from the facility. It led to Martinez residents finding white powder on their cars and sidewalks.

On Dec. 9, a flaring incident at the refinery resulted in a plume of black smoke in the sky above the city. A representative with the refinery said a “critical piece of equipment unexpectedly tripped offline.”

“This cannot happen again. Trust has been broken; this cannot happen again. This is not how a good neighbor behaves,” Martinez resident Jonathan T. Wright said at a town hall on Monday.

Contra Costa County Health Services will release a report with more details on Thursday’s incident on Monday. It will be posted HERE.