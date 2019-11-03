‘He was an innocent person’: Girl close with Orinda shooting victim opens up

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) — Authorities are investigating after five people were killed and several injured in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the shooting at the home on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane just before 11 p.m.

At the scene, officers encountered over 100 partygoers at the large house party.

Three apparent gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene; two other victim died later at the hospital.

One of the victims killed is 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg.

KRON4’s Dan Thorn spoke with Taylor’s long time girlfriend, who says he was a positive force and was killed doing what he loves.

Taylor was the DJ that night at the party, who his girlfriend says was just trying to share his gift when he was senselessly killed.

The 24-year-old leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter and parents who live in Pittsburg.

His girlfriend says he had a passion for music and wanted to share positivity any way he could.

She says they were friends for over a decade and he was always a fun, loving and caring person.

She wants people to know the victims of this shooting deserve respect and for people to understand that many of them were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time that night.

“A lot of the times when things like this happen, a lot of people will try to make the victims look bad,” she said. “Or like they deserved something, or it was their problem, their fault that something happened.”

But Taylor’s girlfriend wants people to know that isn’t the case.

“But it wasn’t his fault,” she said. “He was an innocent person doing what he loves to do which is DJ.”

Taylor’s girlfriend said he was working at Tesla before deciding to fully pursue a career as a DJ.

She said he understood somewhat of the dangers of pursuing this career, but never could have expected that this would happen.

Friends and family said they are planning on having a vigil tomorrow night to honor the life of Omar Taylor.

More details to come.