‘He was my hero’: Family remembers VTA shooting victim Timothy Romo

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s shooting is affecting people far beyond the Bay Area.

The death of 49-year-old Timothy Romo is an example.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly reports that the impact of his death extends to both San Joaquin and Monterey counties.

A picture on a GoFundMe page shows the 49-year-old, where he’s called a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who touched the live of anyone who knew him through his big smile and endless jokes.

It also says he leaves behind his wife Annette, five children and two grandchildren.

Some spoke at the vigil Thursday night in San Jose.

“My dad was the smartest and funniest man I know. He was always the life of the party.

“My dad was a selfless man, as a veteran I know my dad wouldn’t run away from danger.”

“He was my hero, my idol — everything I wanted to be as a man.”

“Never leave home without giving your loved one a kiss goodbye. Cause that was the last I got.”

Romo worked at the VTA as an overhead line worker for 20 years.

And while he made his home in Tracy, he grew up in the central coast town of Greenfield — south east of Salinas.

Mayor Lance Walker said the news that a native son was lost in this senseless tragedy stunned the community.

He’s hoping to help plan a vigil in their town to help their community cope with this terrible loss.