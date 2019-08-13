‘He was playing soccer’: Santa Rosa mother speaks out after son shot at park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Yellow tape surrounded Jacobs Park in Santa Rosa back in June after gunfire broke out.

Among the four shooting victims was an 11-year-old boy who was leaving a soccer practice with his mom.

He was one of three people who had nothing to do with the argument, that turned into a shooting and led to him being hit by a stray bullet.

“I got on top of him and covered his eyes,” the boy’s mother said.

Lizbeth Angeles has chosen to cover her face.

The suspects have been arrested but police believe the crime was gang related.

Angeles’ son plays on a soccer team.

He was shot in the upper leg region.

While he is now able to walk and run, he still faces struggles doing just that and may need additional surgeries down the road.

“He was playing soccer when he was shot,” Angeles said.

A police officer gave the 11-year-old a cheese king soccer jersey because of his love for cheese.

The officer has continually checked on the youngster in hopes of easing his fears about being out in public.

Angeles is speaking out because she wants lawmakers to take action with stricter gun policies.

She says her son is scared to leave their home and often uncomfortable in public areas.

He’s concerned about school that will soon be starting and she’s just doing her best to stay strong.

“It is hard but he is getting better,” she said.

>>The mom has created a GoFund Me campaign to try and help with the hospital bills.

They’ve also tried to get mental counseling but have been put on a waitlist for that.

