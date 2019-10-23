He went missing from Novato in 1986 — and decades later, detectives still search for clues

NOVATO (KRON) — It’s been more than three decades since anyone has seen or heard from Nicholas Cunfermann.

The Novato man was 32 when he went missing in August of 1986, leaving behind very few clues about what could’ve happened to him.

Now, his mother and Novato police are hoping that putting his story back out into the public will help them gain some new leads.

“If he was alive he’d be 64 or 65,” said the man’s mother, Barbara Cunfermann.

Cunfermann has been without her son Nicholas for 34 years.

In brown zip up portfolio — she still keeps all the clues, flyers and paperwork she’s collected, hoping someday she’ll learn the truth

“I’d like to know. I think I would rest a little bit better but, like I said, it had to be pretty fast for him

Nicholas was a husky, 32-year-old at the time of his appearance, who she says knew how to take care of himself. She feels certain he’s no longer with us.

“I just, I knew something happened to him, mother’s intuition,” she said.

His body nor his car have ever been found, and though there have been theories about what happened, detectives haven’t been able to connect the dots.

“There’s always been a degree of suspicion about what happened to Nicholas Cunfermann,” said Detective Trevor Hall with the Novato Police Department.

Hall says cases like Nicky’s can be frustrating.

“It’s puzzling because you know this person is somewhere or you know somebody knows the answer. He was just not the type of person that would hop in his car and drive off and never communicate with anybody again,” Hall said.

There’s decades of case information inside Nicholas Cunfermann’s file but police are being selective about the details they release.

They say it’s because they want to make sure any new leads they get aren’t fabricated.

“Hopefully they either provide us with brand new info, or some facts that substantiate items or facts we already know.”

They’re hoping a new initiative on social media will help bring forth new answers.

“This time I think it’s time the Cunfermann Family got some answers to this case,” Hall said.

And give barbara’s heart some rest

“Yeah because he was my first baby,” she said.

Nicholas’ case is just the first of six missing person cold cases that the Novato Police Department is hoping to highlight over the next several months.

