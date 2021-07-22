Head-on crash kills 1, injures 3 near Petaluma

PETALUMA (BCN) — A head-on collision involving three vehicles killed one person and injured three others Wednesday afternoon east of Petaluma.

The California Highway patrol reports that officers responded to a 4:39 p.m. report of a major injury collision on Adobe Road, west of Stage Gulch Road (also known as State Route 116).

The initial investigation determined that two vehicles were travelling eastbound: a Chevrolet Colorado driven by 78-year-old Arnold Riebli, of Sonoma; a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old Israel Montanez Rodrigues, of Napa.

Travelling westbound was a Chevrolet Volt driven by a man accompanied by one female passenger.

The investigation has not yet determined why, but officers said the Colorado collided with the rear end of the Silverado, which then travelled across the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane and collided with the Volt.

The passenger in the Volt died of her injuries. The CHP has not released her name, or the name of the Volt driver, pending notification of next of kin.

The Volt driver and Rodrigues were airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Riebli was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crash are asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400