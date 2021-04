CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A head-on crash between a car and a semi-truck has shut down a portion of Byron Highway overnight on Thursday.

The crash closed the highway between Bruns Road and Mountain House Rd in Byron, California around 3:30 a.m.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said powerlines are down in the roadway.

Pacific Gas and Electric has responded and said the closure will last several hours.