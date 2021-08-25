Healdsburg issues boil water notice after water main break

BERLIN – JANUARY 14: Water boils in a pot on a stove on January 14, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

HEALDSBURG (BCN) – State and local agencies issued a boil water notice Wednesday for a large swath of the city of Healdsburg because of a water main break at a construction site earlier in the day, city officials announced.

The State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water, the Sonoma County Health Department and the city’s Water Department issued the alert for residents in the affected area who are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for cooking and drinking for the next 24 to 48 hours, letting water boil for one minute and then cool before using it.

The map provided by the city shows the area as bordered on the west by Healdsburg Avenue, on the north by the area of Solar Way, on the east by Canary Court, and on the south by Kinley Drive.

City officials said the measure is precautionary due to a loss of water pressure and the need to conduct testing, not because anything harmful has been identified in the water supply.

More details about what caused the break at the construction site were not immediately available.