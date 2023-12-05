(KRON) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday after authorities found nearly three dozen vehicles vandalized near Healdsburg High School, police said.

Spencer Martin, 22, of Healdsburg, was identified as the suspect reported to have damaged 34 vehicles, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Healdsburg Police Department. Police initially responded to a report of several vandalized vehicles at Healdsburg High School and while gathering the victims’ information, were alerted to more vandalism nearby.

After canvassing the area, officers located Martin, who matched the description of the caller’s report. Martin was charged with 34 counts of felony vandalism, police said.