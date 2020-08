Healdsburg man ‘having a bad day’ arrested for arson

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A 37-year-old Healdsburg man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of starting a grass fire by U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy driving on Highway 101 spotted the fire near Lytton

Springs Road and detained a man walking nearby.

Wesley James Bergman admitted setting the fire “because he was

having a bad day,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested for arson and causing a fire to forestland and is being held at the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $40,000

