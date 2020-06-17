Healdsburg mayor to resign amid backlash over response on police reform

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – The mayor of Healdsburg has resigned over her handling of police reforms and race issues.

Two weeks ago, former mayor Leah Gold declined to have a formal discussion about police use of force policies, sparking backlash.

Her statement posted on the city’s Facebook page reads in part,

“As I’ve considered how I can help Healdsburg advance in racial justice during this critical juncture, I believe that one of the ways I can contribute is by creating a space for a person of color to join the City Council. I have decided to step down from the Council. It is my assumption that the Council will choose to allow the electorate to decide who will complete the final two years of my term, by adding it to the ballot on the General Election November 3. It is my hope that one or more BIPOC resident will step forward as a candidate. It would be as a Councilmember, not as Mayor, as my mayoral term expires in December.”

Gold now plans to step down June 30.

