HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Healdsburg Police Department told KRON Wednesday that it is conducting an investigation after a woman said her drink may have been spiked at a local bar. The woman claimed she had been “roofied” April 2 at Duke’s Spirited Cocktails.

Healdsburg police said it had been in contact with Duke’s and is attempting to obtain surveillance video of the bar.

Wednesday, police received two more tips about possible spiked drink incidents on January 30 and November 6, 2021. The police department also said that three other people reported that their drinks were possibly spiked at Duke’s in the fall of 2021.

The first incident happened October 9. A man went to Duke’s after going wine tasting earlier in the day and felt like he was experiencing something other than being drunk after drinking. On October 18, Healdsburg PD received a call from Kaiser regarding a patient who said their drink was spiked after drinking at Duke’s. Kaiser ran a test that came back negative. Healdsburg PD said on November 22 it received a call about an incident on November 13 where someone reported feeling more hung over than usual after drinking at Duke’s.

Healdsburg police said it is investigating each reported incident, reviewing video footage, interviewing possible witnesses and drug testing potential victims.

“We are actively cooperating with the Healdsburg PD in their investigation of these alleged incidents,” Duke’s said on Facebook. “Every member of the Duke’s team is committed to patron safety and always have been. We have six certified security guards and a state-of-the-art, high definition surveillance system covering every inch of the bar and outdoor patio. The safety of our patrons is our highest priority.”

Healdsburg PD said no sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults were reported in any of these incidents. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Healdsburg Police Department by phone at (707) 431-3377 or by email at crimetips@healdsburg.gov.