HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Healdsburg Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday. HPD said the incident happened at a Chase Bank around 4:00 p.m.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male who stands approximately 5-foot-1. He was wearing dark clothing and a hat. View images of the man below.



Images from the Healdsburg Police Department.

HPD asked anyone with information about the incident to call HPD dispatch at 707-431-3377.

Another Chase Bank in the Bay Area was robbed weeks ago. That robbery occurred April 5 in Santa Rosa, and Elise Miller, 42, was arrested for the crime.

Police said Miller passed a note to a teller and claimed to have a bomb. Authorities did not specify how exactly she robbed the bank and how much money, if any, was recovered.