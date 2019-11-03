Healdsburg residents return to cold homes due to PG&E power shutoffs

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — The Kincade Fire continues to burn in Sonoma County, but firefighters are making good headway in their firefighting efforts.

CAL Fire lifted evacuation warnings for many areas in the county.

We are back,” one resident said. “And we’re happy to be back.”

People in Healdsburg returned home Friday.

The city was one of the first evacuation centers when the Kincade Fire broke out on Oct. 23 and swept into Geyserville.

Erratic winds fueled the fire, Healdsburg residents were forced out of their homes.

“We’re really grateful,” one resident said.

The Kincade Fire and PG&E power shut off just made the situation worse.

Some have been away from their homes for more than a week.

Homes were destroyed on Chalk Hill Road.

Thankful to have their homes still standing, but it was anything but normal coming back.

“Coming back to a cold house,” a resident said.

Residents had to clear out their fridge and live with no heat and no hot water.

PG&E scheduled gas safety checks after the power shutoff, one woman was driving around, looking for PG&E crews.

“We have small children, you have to make them feel comfortable and safe,” she said.

PG&E says they are working to restore gas service to customers throughout the county – the hope is to have that done on Sunday.