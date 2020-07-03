Health Advisory: Do not eat sport-harvested shellfish from San Francisco, San Mateo counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday issued a health advisory alert warning people not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or whole scallops from San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Counties.

This is due to dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins that have been detected in mussels from those four counties.

PSP toxins can cause illness or even death in humans.

Officials are reminding consumers that cooking does not destroy the toxin.

The health advisory warning does not apply to commercially sold clams, mussels, scallops, or oysters from approve sources.

Symptoms of PSP include tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish, loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech, and difficulty swallowing.

