Health advisory issued after E. Coli found in Berkeley lagoon

BERKELEY (KRON) — A surge of the e-coli bacteria has been found in a popular Berkeley lagoon, prompting a health advisory from the city.

People and pets are now being warned against water contact at the aquatic park until further notice.

Double the level of what’s considered safe of the bacteria e-coli was found in the lagoon at Berkeley’s Aquatic Park last week.

This came after visitors reported higher water levels a noticeable smell and change in color midway last month.

The City of Berkeley responded by increasing routine water testing in the man-made body of water from once a month to once a week.

Friday, the city learned of the results from the first weekly test and an unsafe level e-coli was detected.

“Some of the dogs want to move towards the water, and I’m just trying to keep them away from it, because it would not be healthy for them,” said Berkeley dog walker Chris Polydoroff.

For now, the city says minimize your water contact with the lagoon.

Do not drink or swallow the water.

“It’s not airborne. It’s a bacteria that’s in the water,” said city spokesperson Matthai Chakko.

Most strains of e-coli are harmless.

In serious cases, people, pets and wildlife can eventually become sick from food poisoning.

Chakko says it’s unclear how the bacteria got into the water.

“We contacted our own public works, which maintains sewer lines,” he said. “They didn’t know of any reported leaks. They didn’t know of any reported construction involving sewers. EBMUD had the same response.”

The water in the lagoon was never intended for drinking.

However, Chakko says the city has reached out to kayaking and boating businesses in the area, suggesting they stay out of the water until further notice.

Testing will continue on a weekly basis.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

