Health and safety precautions urged if attending Outside Lands, Halloween celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Ahead of a busy weekend, the San Francisco Emergency Operations Center and health officials are urging residents and visitors to follow COVID safety precautions.

If planning to attend Outside Lands or Día de los Muertos gatherings or go trick-or-treating, San Francisco residents are advised to wear a mask, be fully vaccinated, and wash their hands.

“San Francisco’s hard work, sacrifice and commitment to keeping each other healthy and safe is paying off. This weekend kids can go trick-or-treating, families can celebrate loved ones who have passed, and concert-goers can enjoy one of the premier music festivals in the world- all in person,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, Executive Director, San Francisco DEM. “Let’s keep our momentum going by making smart decisions and taking the necessary precautions to ensure we all remain healthy and safe. Together, we can keep San Francisco open and enjoy the city we love.”

In most public places, like restaurants, bars, public transit, and large indoor events, masks are still required for all.

Proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID is also required at restaurants and bars for those 12-years and older.

“The health and safety of our community is our highest priority. As we mark the beginning of the holiday season and return to many social activities and gatherings, it is paramount that we take measures to avoid a new wave of COVID-19 cases this winter,” says Dr. Naveena Bobba, SFDPH’s Deputy Director of Health. “Vaccinations offer the highest level of protection against the virus; those not yet vaccinated or eligible to receive booster doses should start that process today.”

Outside Lands

Attending Outside Lands Festival? Here are the COVID-19 safety protocols:

Masks are strongly encouraged — Masks are required in any indoor location of the festival .

. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival

Halloween Costumes are encourages but please: Respect the cultures of others when choosing a Halloween costume. Do not bring toy weapons of any kind (guns, knives, baseball bats, etc.). Leave first responder costumes at home, including law enforcement, medical staff, and firefighters. They will be strictly prohibited.



A bag policy will also be enforced for safety reasons.

Halloween and Día de los Muertos

COVID-19 Public Health Tips

Gathering outdoors is still the safest choice. Indoor activities are higher risk for everyone, including youth who are not yet vaccinated.

Trick-or-Treaters should bring hand sanitizer along their route.

Remember to wash your hands before and after trick-or-treating, and before eating any treats.

Limit outdoor crowds, especially for unvaccinated children.

Monitor your health and stay home if you feel sick.

Continue to make safer choices; consider wearing a well-fitted mask in private indoor settings, especially where the vaccination status of those present is unknown, and in large crowds outside.

If you are considering traveling this weekend, please visit the CDC’s Travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family. The CDC still recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

General Public Safety

Keep children on sidewalks and always walk together from a street corner or at a walk signal.

Have children wear reflective markings or carry a flashlight or glow sticks so they can see and be seen by drivers.

Parents and children should plan a route with visible, well-lit areas within their neighborhood area.

If you see something, say something. Call 9-1-1 or talk to a nearby police office if you see something suspicious.

Pedestrians and cyclists should pay close attention to motorists and traffic conditions. With fuller neighborhoods, streets, and sidewalks, please exercise increased caution.

Motorists are asked to avoid areas with increased foot traffic over Halloween weekend.

Always designate a driver or plan for alternate transportation options if alcohol will be included.

Sign up for city emergency alerts at www.alertsf.org or text your zip code to 888-777 — You will stay informed on any emergency in the area.