Health concerns caused by smoke from Camp Fire
With multiple fires burning across California, it is important to protect yourself from the smoke.
The air quality in San Francisco is in the (RED) unhealthy zone with 172 AQI.
The San Francisco Police Department released a notice saying that the bad air quality can cause eye and throat irritation, coughing and difficulty breathing.
Officials recommend reducing the amount of time you are outside if you can see, taste or feel smoke.
If you have health concerns, are elderly, are pregnant, or have a child, take extra precaution.
The statement says in order to protect your health, do the following:
- Minimize outdoor activities
- Stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible
- Do not run fans that bring smokey outdoor air inside
- Run your air-conditioner only if it does not bring smoke in from the outdoors
- Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you experience symptoms related to smoke exposure.
Symptoms you could experience are repeated coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, palpitations, nausea or lightheadedness.
If you do experience these, it is recommended that you see your health care provider.
