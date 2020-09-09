Health concerns over longterm exposure to declining air quality

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been difficult for people to breathe in the east bay over the past few weeks as air quality continued to decline from wildfire smoke.

It’s been especially hard for people with pre-existing conditions like asthma.

It’s been over 20 straight days under a Spare the Air alert. Air district officials tell KRON4, weather conditions from this year’s wildfires are setting a new record for unhealthy air quality.

A map by purpleair.com is covered in orange, red and yellow — indicators of poor to moderate air quality throughout the east bay in Orinda, Walnut Creek and several other cities.

In Pleasant Hill, the air quality index is in the mid 90s, which isn’t good. If people are exposed to this air quality for over 24 hours, there could be some health concerns for our most sensitive groups of people.

