Health department asks Santa Clara County students to make vaccine videos for cash prize

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is inviting entries to a contest in which middle and high school students can create videos encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations and could win cash prizes.

The 2021 VaxUp Video Contest is open for anyone attending sixth through 12th grade at schools in Santa Clara County, with $1,500 going to first place, $1,000 to second and $500 for third, plus $500 for the schools with first-place winners.

Teams of up to five students will be asked to create videos between 30 and 60 seconds long and post them on Instagram and TikTok with the hashtag #sccVaxUpVideo. There will be separate categories for sixth- through eighth-graders and ninth- through 12th-graders, and all entries must have an adult sponsor from a school like a teacher or coach.

“Our kids and teens have shown us many times over how this pandemic has affected them on a personal level,” Dr. Monika Roy, county assistant health officer, said in a statement. “This contest gives them a creative outlet to show the community what vaccinations mean to them.”

More details about the contest can be found at sccVaxUpVideo.org. Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 15.