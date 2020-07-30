Health department investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnyvale Costco

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation at a Costco in Sunnyvale is underway after a number of employees tested positive for coronavirus, health officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department says Costco is working with the health department.

When asked if there were nine cases, the public health officer said “you are not wrong”, but did not confirm the actual number of cases with KRON4.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health provided a link on what stores should de when they encounter an outbreak.

The 7-step program includes providing instructions to the infected employee(s), identify all closes contacts, communicate with all employees, report case(s) to the health department, report any hospitalizations or deaths to the local CAL/OSHA District Office, disinfection recommendations after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the workplace and preventing workplace COVID-19 transmission.

A full description of the steps can be found on the county’s website.

