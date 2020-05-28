Health officer answers questions on Facebook Live about reopening Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – “We are looking at the data on a daily basis and making adjustments and seeing where we can open up activities as the data and the epidemic allows,” Dr. Christopher Farnitano, MD, said.

It has been nearly three months since shelter-in-place orders took effect in the Bay Area and East Bay residents are anxious to know what’s next.

Contra Costa County’s Health Officer answered questions today from people on a Facebook Live.

His message: To continue to follow the orders and he will continue to follow the data to make sure when activities and businesses reopen the county is doing it safely.

“When will schools go back to normal?” “Why does quarantining healthy low risk people make sense?” “Is it problematic for the state and bay area to be moving at such different paces?” “When do we anticipate opening back up? so when is a really hard question because the virus doesn’t operate on any fixed schedule”

Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Christopher Farnitano answering the public’s questions on a Facebook Live, many wanting to know when they can play football again or tennis or go swimming this summer.

“We are going to be not necessarily going as fast as the state we are going to let the data drive our changes,” Dr. Farnitano said.

One the most pressing questions coming from viewers, when will life get back to normal?

“Now we have to figure out how we go back to a more normal kind of life with opening up activities opening up businesses without having a surge because no one wants to stay in the strict shelter in place forever,” Dr. Farnitano said.

Dr. Farnitano says we must be careful the county not wanting to open up too fast and risk seeing an uptick in cases.

“It’s going to be a lot harder to pull back than it is to move forward if we go too quickly and we see a big surge in cases and remember the surge in cases not only overwhelm our hospitals but mean additional unnecessary deaths in our population,” Dr. Farnitano said.

