Health officer issues shelter-in-place order for Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for Sonoma County to begin on Wednesday at midnight, according to the Sonoma County Health Officer.

On Tuesday, the order was announced making it the seventh county in the Bay Area to shelter-in-place.

The order comes after the county reported two additional community spread coronavirus cases on Monday, along with two other cases over the weekend.

“In light of the recent cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in the County, we are taking proactive action to curtail the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Interim Health Officer. “We urge our residents not to panic, however, please take this Order seriously, as COVID-19 is a real threat to our community at this time. Please adhere to the social distancing of six feet from another person as well as continue to maintain good hygiene practices.”

The order, which limits activity, travel, and business functions, will be in place until April 7.

Please Remember

Keep a distance of at least six feet away from another person

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Refrain from touching your face

Use hand sanitizer

Covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands)

Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, and not shaking hands

Check back for more details as this is developing.

Latest stories: