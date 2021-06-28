Health officials concerned over Delta variant spreading during 4th of July

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This year, getting together for the 4th of July is making a comeback, yet health officials continue to sound the alarm about gatherings, especially for those unvaccinated.

That includes children under the age of 11.

The annual 4th of July Parade and other associated parties are a tradition for many, but health experts say when planning for the upcoming holiday be informed, get your facts, and make educated decisions.

For example, if not vaccinated, COVID is still a real threat to one’s health.

Dr. John Swartzberg with UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health says what is increasingly concerning for health officials currently is the increasingly more contagious Delta variant.

He adds community immunity can help stop the spread, it is not 100 percent effective in protecting the unvaccinated.

He says masks, with large groups such as a parade still important and if indoors, definitely mask up and social distance.

He also says although the Bay Area has high rates of vaccination, it is not the case in other parts of the country so know your facts about where you are going to proactively take the necessary steps.