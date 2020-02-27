Health officials discuss how to protect yourself from the deadly coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials warn it’s probably only a matter of time before the coronavirus starts spreading in the U.S. — and even turns into a pandemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a state of emergency and a possible person to person transmission was reported Wednesday in Northern California.

Dr. Justin Zaghi, with the medical website Heal, spoke with KRON4 about what the spread of the virus means for the Bay Area.

Zaghi also provided some tips on how to protect yourself from the deadly virus.

