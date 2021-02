SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Health officials across the country are warning Americans against hosting or attending any Super Bowl parties this Sunday, hoping to discourage multiple super spreader events.

As the Bay Area just starts to come out of a holiday lockdown that shuttered business for the second time, experts are worried that the game could cause another spike in numbers similar to what happened over Thanksgiving.

