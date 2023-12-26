(KRON) — Contra Costa County Health officials launched an unannounced inspection at the Martinez Refining Company Tuesday. The inspection was to request records and observe the facility’s operation with a focus on safety programs, reliability of equipment and follow up regarding recent accidents, officials said.

The refining company is owned and operated by PBF Energy, Inc.

“Given the recent history of chemical releases and other incidents at the facility, Contra Costa County’s Industrial Safety Ordinance requires PBF to permit inspectors onsite and provide full access to both the site as well as company records,” officials said in a statement.

There have been 121 documented releases or spills of hazardous materials at PBF in 2023, according to CoCo County Health. In addition to these releases and spills, PBF has reported flaring through the county Community Warning System nearly once a week throughout the year.

“Repeated commitments to the community and to regulators to improve the culture and safety at PBF have not resulted in improvement,” Contra Costa Supervisor Federal Glover said. “We intend to hold PBF accountable for making the necessary investments to become a better neighbor.”

Glover and County Board of Supervisors Chair John Gioia are expected to meet with PBF’s corporate leadership on Thursday. Health officials have also announced a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.