(KRON) — HazMat crews are responding to the Martinez Refining Company in Martinez after chemical dust was released into the air on Tuesday. The incident is being investigated by inspectors, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The agency said it is closely monitoring a petroleum coke release at the refinery and responding to complaints.

The agency is also documenting air quality violations and assisting first responders.

“Follow instructions from health officials,” the agency advised.

The Contra Costa Health Department’s HazMat team is also responding to the incident, which it described as the “release of dust” from Martinez Refining Company. Material from the release is visible on the ground in the surrounding neighborhoods, according to CCH.

The public is advised to avoid breathing or coming into close contact with the material. CCH is collecting samples for lab analysis.

The refinery put out a statement on social media, describing the incident as a “brief release of Coke dust,” and saying that refinery personnel were conducting community monitoring.

The refinery urged anyone who had a claim or concern related to the release to contact a claims rep at 800-542-7113.

What is petroleum coke dust?

Petroleum coke is a carbon rich solid material that is a byproduct of oil refining. The substance is described as ranging from steam-like to gray sooty material in appearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.