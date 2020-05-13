Health officials approve Tesla reopening plan after production restarted against county orders

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County Health Officials approved a site plan submitted by Tesla that would allow them to officially reopen its production plant in Fremont. They say the company can begin increasing their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopen as soon as next week.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk already restarted production at the facility on Monday against county orders.

On Tuesday, production continued and now the president is chiming in to allow Tesla to stay open.

President Trump got involved on Tuesday, tweeting: “California should let Tesla and Elon Musk open the plant, now. It can be done fast & safely.”

Soon after, Musk responded thanking the president.

“I guess if it was from Dr. Fauci, I would probably pay attention a little bit more than somebody who told us to drink disinfectant,” Scott Haggerty said.

Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty who helped bring Tesla to Fremont reacted to the tweet.

He’s been in conversations with the county the last few weeks to get Tesla reopened while also following the health department’s orders.

He says the original plan was to get the facility reopened next week.

“Tesla opening before that date was certainly unfortunate. Dr. Pan has been very transparent that May 18th was the date she would like to see the major employer open up again,” Haggerty said.

Since March 23, the county deemed the Fremont plant non-essential and while Tesla continues to defy local orders, Haggerty believed Tesla’s plan, submitted on Tuesday, would be approved soon.

“I can’t speak specifically to the plan that was handed in late last night. What I can say is the dialogues I was involved in. It’s going very well and some early plans I had seen, they looked very good,” Haggerty said.

Others were also hopeful.

“I do think that Tesla does have the means and the technology to run a plant safely. I think they can do that but this plan has to be verified by the Alameda County health professionals,” Vinnie Bacon said.

However, Fremont City Councilmember Vinnie Bacon urged Tesla to be patient with the process.

“I think safety must come first so I think that Tesla does need to take direction from Alameda County,” Bacon said.

More than 10,000 of Tesla’s factory workers continue to show up for work.

