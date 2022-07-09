SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, the drought conditions are not only a risk for fire danger, but it is also impacting water quality. Signs have been posted at beaches along the Russian River notifying the public to keep a look out for algae blooms.

Certain algaes can be harmful and cause health issues for humans and pets.

Along the Russian River, you’ll find “Check for Algae” educational signs like this one posted at area beaches. The water quality at Monte Rio Beach has the “Green Light” for swimmers to enjoy the water.

Sonoma County Environmental Health Program Manager Leslye Choate says harmful algae was found in one of the beaches. In this case, the ongoing drought is the culprit.

Harmful algae blooms are formed by bacteria that multiply as the water gets warmer. Exposure could cause health issues for humans like a rash, vomiting, diarrhea, cold and flu like symptoms.

However, pets are more vulnerable: Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, difficulty breathing, and seizures or death.

In Santa Rosa, Howarth Park closed boat rentals as a precautionary measure after blue-green algae bloom became visible near the boathouse. At a virtual meeting Thursday, the county’s environmental health manager encourages everyone to enjoy the waters but keep a close eye on the conditions.

Environmental health and water officials with Sonoma County will continue to monitor the conditions along the Russian River throughout the summer More information from Sonoma County can be read here.