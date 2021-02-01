Health officials warn against Super Bowl parties amid pandemic

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The Super Bowl is just about a week away and features some faces familiar to the Bay Area.

The big game hype usually inspires parties filled with beer and wings but the CDC has some other ideas on how to safely enjoy the game.

Those ideas include simply watching the game at home and avoiding gatherings.

The biggest game in American sports collides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Super Bowl is usually synonymous with “party,” but this year health officials are pleading for people to do the opposite.

“My thoughts are very clear on it. Don’t have parties. Do not have parties,” Dr. John Swartzberg said.

Dr. John Swartzberg is a clinical professor emeritus at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health.

He says attending parties especially large ones can increase your risk of getting or spreading the virus.

It can also hinder efforts to control the emergence of new strains.

“This is the time to be even more vigilant not less vigilant. It’s time to double down on the things that we know worked to keep us safe,” Dr. Swartzberg said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if people insist on having a small party it should be done outside and everyone should wear a mask.

Guidance says alcohol should also be limited because it may make you less likely to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“This Super Bowl gathering can be a super spread gathering,” Dr. Swartzberg said.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa notes a native son will be quarterbacking the Super Bowl.

Recent headlines have revealed both of tom brady’s parents have had battles with COVID-19.

Canepa wants county residents to consider what’s at stake including how a surge would affect public health and the local economy.

“Whether you like Tom Brady or don’t like Tom Brady, people need to make sure they wear their damn mask,” Canepa said.

The CDC is also asking people to play a little defense by not screaming and cheering at parties to keep potentially viral particles from flying into the air.

If you plan to go out you should call ahead to make sure the venue is taking proper safety precautions and make sure to keep your distance from people outside of your household.