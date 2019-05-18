Health officials warn of measles exposure at Berkeley Bowl Video Video

BERKELEY (KRON) - Another case of measles has been reported in the Bay Area, this time in Berkeley.

Berkeley Public Health confirmed Friday that a resident has contracted the virus and while the person is no longer contagious, some people may be at risk.

Health officials say people who are not immune to the virus and visited Berkeley Bowl on May 7th between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. should look out for the first stage of symptoms: runny nose, red eyes, cough, and fever.

Symptoms start to emerge seven to 21 day after exposure.

The next stage of measles symptoms involves a rash that typically appears on the face and spreads down the body, officials say.

Anyone who develops these symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.

It's unclear where the person contracted the virus.

