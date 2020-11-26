Health officials work to protect Latinx community from COVID-19

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – As coronavirus cases continue to surge across California, the Hispanic- Latinx community has become the hardest hit from the virus.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County leaders issued a desperate plea for the Latin community, in particular, to avoid large gatherings this Thanksgiving.

26-percent of the population in Santa Clara County is Hispanic but that same group, makes up nearly 60-percent of the county’s COVID cases.

Leaders who are desperate to slow the spread, hope that this holiday, the giving, won’t include the virus.

Slowing down a surge of COVID-cases across the Bay Area — a tall task for health leaders that could be made worst by the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Centers for Disease Control urges Americans to avoid traveling, and large gatherings.

“For Thanksgiving, we want to make sure that you are safe and your families are safe. What we’re doing is asking people to do is call your family members via the telephone, and 12 feet social distancing cause illness or death to a family member,” a health official said.

The numbers are on par for the entire state of California.

Statewide, the Hispanic community has been pummeled by the virus during the pandemic.

Hispanics account for nearly 59-percent of all COVID-19 cases in California, and nearly half of all the deaths.

Leaders blame a number of factors for numbers.

“We have a lot of our community that is on the frontlines working in grocery stores delivering mail out in the community as frontline workers, but what it also means is that we’re mixing with families outside of our immediate household,” the official said.

Right now, Santa Clara County is in the state’s most restrictive tier.

On Wednesday, the county saw 512-new cases — It’s the highest single daily number since the pandemic started.