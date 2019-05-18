Health & Wellness Expo held ahead of Bay to Breakers

Thousands of runners will descend on downtown San Francisco for Bay to Breakers Sunday morning.
Before you hit the road for the race, organizers are holding a Health Expo on Saturday to get runners ready.
The Orig3n Health and Wellness Expo will be held at Pier 35 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The expo, on The Embarcadero at Bay Street will offer the latest fitness technology, gear, and nutrition for runners.
If you are running on Sunday, you will be able to pick up your packets during the Expo.
For more information on the Expo, CLICK HERE.
The event is open to the public.
