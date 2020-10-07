Healthcare workers to strike in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Healthcare workers are taking a stand against what they say is an unsafe and mismanaged work environment.

Wednesday marks the start of a five-day strike, made up of nearly 3,000 Alameda Health System employees.

The disgruntled workers say layoffs and short-staffing are reducing patient safety and their own safety. They say they need enough nurses to guarantee safe patient limits, cleaners to disinfect facilities and nurse educators.

They also want the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to take over the countywide system that sees more than 328,000 patient visits per year, removing control from a volunteer Board of Trustees.

The Alameda Health System said in a statement that it encourages the unions “to return to the bargaining table, where we can resolve our differences and reach agreement on a fair, mutually beneficial contract.”

The health system’s full press statement reads:

“At Alameda Health System, we take seriously our commitment to the patients and communities we serve. Through extensive planning and preparations, we will be able to continue to provide essential safe, quality care without significant disruption to our patients and the community. We apologize to our patients and community health partners for any inconvenience they may experience due to postponement or reduction of some services during the strike. While we are disappointed that the unions called this strike at a time when there are already extraordinary strains on healthcare providers, we encourage them to return to the bargaining table, where we can resolve our differences and reach agreement on a fair, mutually beneficial contract.”

