SAN SIMEON (KRON) – The California State Parks announced it will be reopening the Hearst Castle May 11, according to a news release.

The castle closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rain that damaged the access road to the state historic monument last year.

“Hearst Castle is a state treasure and we are thrilled to reopen this wonder to the public to enjoy in a safe and responsible manner,” stated California State Parks Director Armando Quintero in a news release. “We are confident that these once-in-a-lifetime repairs and improvements to the road facility will serve countless generations to come.”

The castle, officially the Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument, is a world-renowned house museum. It was conceived by William Randolph Hearst, the newspaper magnate and unsuccessful 1904 presidential candidate.

Hearst was the inspiration for the main character in the classic film “Citizen Kane.”



“They say that the Hearst Castle is a jewel in San Luis Obispo County’s already dazzling crown, and I couldn’t agree more; and Hearst Castle is not only a fascinating place to visit, it serves as a backbone to the North County’s economy,” said State Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz). “So, I couldn’t be happier about its re-opening, with a safer and more rewarding experience for residents and tourists alike. I want to thank State Parks for their diligent work in getting the Castle re-opened. The spirits of William Randolph Hearst and castle architect Julia Morgan are surely joyous today.”

The castle usually sees 850,000 visitors per year. A 10-month project to fix the access road cost $13.7 million. The upper 2.25-mile portion of the road had to be reconstructed.

The reopening of the castle will be accompanied by the Julie Morgan Tour, celebrating the castle’s architect.

“In addition, the ticket pricing structure for Hearst Castle was revamped to make it more user-friendly for the public and business partners,” the news release stated. “The ticket price will now have all fees integrated into one total price which will make the reservation process seamless, and will reduce the overall cost to visitors, by $3 to $6 per ticket.Tour reservations are strongly recommended and starting on March 31, reservations can be made online at HearstCastle.org or by calling (800) 444-4445.”