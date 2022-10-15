PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her eight-year-old boy are in stable condition after the two were chased down and shot Friday night in Pittsburg. It happened near the police station and city hall.

Investigators say this was the result of domestic violence.

Bassam Ahmed was behind the register at Parkside Parket in Pittsburg just after 9 p.m. Friday. That’s when he heard a car crash and at least three gunshots outside the store.

“They came chasing down from over there, and then the man behind, I don’t know who it is, he smashed in the car and they started shooting and they (crashed) over there,” Ahmed said.

Since the police department is around the corner, officers arrived quickly and found an eight-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder in the area of Davi Avenue.

His mother was hit by several bullets and was airlifted to a hospital, while her son was taken by ground to an emergency room. Police say both are in stable condition.

“I am heartbroken about it,” said neighbor Frank Whitehead. “It’s not something that happens on a regular basis in our community, and I hope it’s not something that’s going to increase.”

The shooting concerns neighbors who point not only to the close proximity to police headquarters but also to a park frequented by families who live in the surrounding homes.

“The trauma from the shooting will forever affect that child and their mother,” said neighbor Brittany Tool.

Police say the driver who crashed into the victims then opened fire — targeting the two. Investigators say this was not a random act of violence and instead, stems from domestic violence.

The police department is reviewing city-wide surveillance cameras to track down the gunman who sped off after opening fire.