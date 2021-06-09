Heartbroken neighbors show love for 7-year-old Liam Husted

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – As investigators work to get to the bottom of the murder of 7-year-old Liam Husted, his neighbors are paying their respects outside his home in San Jose.

One neighbor suspects that Liam’s battle with Autism may have played a role in what happened.

Liam was found dead May 28th on a Park Trail outside Las Vegas, ending a nationwide Manhunt.

His mother, 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday in Denver and charged with murdering her son.

On June 1st, the boy’s father told San Jose police Liam and his mother were missing but did not suspect foul play.

“I think at that time, he probably was not sure what he wanted to do, but was concerned enough to report it,” said San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

Las Vegas police said Rodriguez left a message for Liam’s father, but it contained nothing suspicious.

“It indicated that Samantha has basically left him and took Liam with her, and they were going somewhere else,” Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Ray Spenser said.

Police offered no new details about the case Wednesday, as Rodriguez awaits extradition back to Las Vegas.

Police have so far not disclosed how the boy died or anything about a possible motive for his murder.

The family lived a complex across from the memorial.

One neighbor said Liam was being treated for autism and seemed to be a happy child. One visitor left a heartfelt message with wishes that Liam Rest in Peace.